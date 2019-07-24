|
Beverly Ann "Honey Bee" David, 91, of Moberly, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO. She was born in Randolph County on April 21, 1928 to George Elbert Claypool and Jenny Z. Clark Claypool.
Beverly was a graduate of Renick High School and a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, the AT&T Pioneers, the VFW and the Moberly Moose Lodge. After high school she went to work for SW Bell and was one of the very first operators in Moberly. She remained with SW Bell until her retirement.
"Honey Bee", as she was affectionately nicknamed by her husband Joe, was an only child. She always wanted a large family and was blessed with six children. Those children provided her with grandchildren that became the center of her universe. She loved anything and everything they did and enjoyed watching them play sports. Beverly was a sports fanatic and a huge fan of the Chiefs, Cardinals and Tigers. Family joked that she was highly competitive, very vocal and enthusiastic at games. She could also whip any of them at a game of ping pong. She was so small, she could barely see over the wheel of her car, but at times, drove like a NASCAR driver.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Eugene Littrell and her husband, Joseph A. David.
Survivors include her children, Richard (Janet) Littrell of Greensboro, NC, Wanda (Jim) Finnigan, Joseph R. David and Jack E. (Lynelle) David all of Moberly, Joyce (Tony) Farris of Lenexa, KS and John E. (Donna) David of Cairo; grandchildren, Kristen Littrell and Kimberly (Darrell) East all of Greensboro, NC, Kelli (Chris) Hankins of Moberly, Kasey (Skip) Clohessy, Kansas City, Kerri Finnigan, Colorado Springs, CO, Jenny David of Auxvasse, Sarah David of Hartland, WI, Angie (Josh) Smith of Springfield, Jamie (Kurtis) Miller and Jessica (Byron) Dunwoody all of Moberly, Jackie (Seeth) Hood, Burlington, IA, Alan David of Moberly, Heather (Sam) Nienaber of O'Fallon, Brianna Farris of McPherson, KS, Quinn Farris and Connor Farris, both of Lenexa, KS, Tiffany (Stephen) Clevenger of Ashland, Rafael (Stephanie) Andrade of Kansas City, Brad (Jessica) David of Jacksonville, Matt (Michelle) Wright of Columbia and Kait David of Cairo; several beloved great grandchildren, one great great-granddaughter; extended family and close friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. The Chaplet of the Divine Mercy will be led at the conclusion of the visitation.
Memorials in Beverly's honor are suggested to St. Vincent De Paul Food Baskets c/o St. Pius X Catholic Church, P O Box 310, Moberly, MO 65270.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 24, 2019