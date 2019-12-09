|
Beverly Ann "Bev" Becker Holohan, 52, of Moberly passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born August 11, 1967 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Bev married the love of her life Jimmy Dee Holohan on November 23, 1991 and enjoyed over 29 years of blissful marriage before he proceeded her in death on March 23, 2019.
Bev had a successful career in the financial services industry, loved decorating her homes, and was a fantastic cook hosting countless family dinners for friends and loved ones throughout the years. She also spent many joyful hours playing cards and enjoyed winning more than anything. She touched many and will be missed by all.
Now reunited with her love, Jimmy, Bev was also preceded in death by her parents: Bernard V. "Bud" Becker and Helen Joy Dierkes Becker; maternal and paternal grandparents and her stepson: Bryan Holohan. She is survived by her two sisters: Gerrie J. Becker of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Mary K. Becker of Salem Oregon; two brothers Michael P. Becker of Jefferson City and Vincent B. Becker; stepchildren: Rhonda Hudson, Roland Holohan and Carrie Holohan; aunts: Sister Ester Becker S.S.N.D. and Ceil Schmitz; and uncle: John D. Becker (Linda).
Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Madison, Missouri.
The family asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Bev's honor be made to Boone Hospital Center, 1600 East Broadway, Columbia, Missouri 65201.
Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838.
