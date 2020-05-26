|
|
Bill was born on July 28, 1950 in Kansas City MO to Andy and Margaret (Scott) Browett. He was united in marriage to Jan (McBride) on November 21, 1980 in Moberly MO. Bill is survived by his wife Jan of their home in Nixa, MO; daughter, Ashley Bell of Owasso, OK and son, Adam Browett of Lakewood, CO; three grandchildren, Brent, Blake, and Brooklynn Bell; sister, Janet Browett of Lee Summit, MO; brother, Don Browett of Independence MO; sister in law, Ladonna McBride of Moberly; one niece, Meagan Cruse; one nephew, Jeremy Blunt and three great nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, both his paternal and maternal grandparents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, sister-in-law, a nephew, a niece, uncles and aunts.
Bill was a graduate of Raytown High School in 1968 and completed his BA Degree at Missouri Valley College and his MS from Central Missouri State University. He also attained an Administration Certificate from Western Illinois University. He had previously played one year of semi-pro baseball in Olathe, Kansas and college baseball for Missouri Valley College. He was a natural born athlete and an exceptional coach. Bill was a member of the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association and had received many honors for his coaching skills, including GAC Conference Baseball Coach of the Year in 2001 and 2003; St. Louis Umpires Association Coach of the Year in 2004 and several conference championships.
Bill spent twenty years in public education and seven years at Troy Buchanan High School where he retired as coach of the baseball team. He then accepted the position of assistant coach for the River City Rascals located in O'Fallon. After his retirement he had sent out resumes' including one to Pat Daly, the first general manager of the Rascals. Daly was a former player for Browett at Moberly High School and encouraged him to pursue this new chapter and he put out Browett's name. As a coach, Bill was competitive but also humble and patient. His greatest joy was when his athletes reached their potential and personal best. Helping his athletes realize their dreams was as important to him as winning.
Bill was a devoted father to Ashley and Adam. Ashley recalls memories of boating and skiing with her father while Adam remembers fishing together. He also has memories of the countless hours his dad spent throwing him pitches. Bill was athletic and he loved all sports and outdoor activities. He was a "hands on" father and grandfather who passed his enthusiasm on to his children and grandchildren. Bill liked to joke that he was a Jack of all trades. Which included piloting a Piper Cub. He was a calm and relaxed man who didn't get upset easily. His favorite advice to his wife was often "Let it Ride, Jan". Most importantly, Bill was always open about his love for the Lord which he shared with his family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home, 411 Union Avenue, Moberly, MO on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. followed by interment in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions in Bill's honor to The Miracle League, 1506 Klondike Rd., Suite 105, Conyers, GA 30094 or to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 South Franklin St., New Ulm, MN 56073 or through lcfamerica.org. Condolences may be shared online at pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on May 26, 2020