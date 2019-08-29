|
Billie Gene Duncan, 89, of Mexico, died at 5:10 p.m. Monday August 26, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Pickering Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 P.M., Monday, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors, will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Bill was born October 13, 1929, in Higbee, Mo., the son of Charles and Joella (Sharp) Duncan. On February 28, 1953, in Mexico, he married Bettie J. Young who preceded him in death on August 1, 2008.
Mr. Duncan was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of DAV and a lifetime member of the VFW. He was retired from AP Green's where he worked for 46 years. He enjoyed playing pool at the Senior Nutrition Center and had volunteered delivering "Meals on Wheels" to homebound residents. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and watching Cardinal's Baseball. He was previously a member of Sunrise Christian Church and was currently a member of Kentucky Road Christian Church.
Survivors include one son, Billie G. Duncan, Jr., Warrensburg, Mo.; one daughter Sheila R. VanGennip, St. Peters, Mo.; three grandchildren, Zoe, Billie III, and Trinity; one sister-in-law, Sylvia Duncan, Wellsville, Mo.; and a special friend, Anna Marie Alderson, Mexico.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by one daughter, Marsha Rae; one sister, Virginia Perkins; and 4 brothers, Roscoe, Edward, Sammie and Virgil Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kentucky Road Christian Church or to the Senior Nutrition Center in Mexico. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 29, 2019