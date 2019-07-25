|
|
Billy Gene Young, 90, of Huntsville, MO, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Valley View Nursing Home in Moberly, MO. Billy was born March 24, 1929 in Clifton Hill, MO, the son of Luther Joseph and Bernice Frances (Shives) Young. He married Donna Lucille Hill on October 15, 1949 in Moberly, MO and she preceded him in death.
Billy served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was the maintenance supervisor for MoDot for 42 years, retiring in 1988. Billy was a member of the Huntsville First Baptist Church and the Huntsville Masonic Lodge #30. He enjoyed spending time with his family, farming and coon hunting.
Billy is survived by three sons Gene (Cheryl) Young of Huntsville, MO, William "Buck" (Debbie) Young of Moberly, MO, Roger Young of Huntsville, MO, three grandchildren Travis (Cathy) Young, Melia (Ryan) Pfannenstiel, Nicole (Ben) Kellogg, seven great grandchildren Jackson Young, Quinn Pfannenstiel, William Kellogg, Amelia Young, Henry Gene Kellogg, Kate Pfannenstiel, Jacob Kellogg, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother; R.D. Young sisters; LaRue Miller, Mary Frances Martin, and Evelyn Cross.
Visitation is 9-11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 with services following at 11:00 a.m. at the Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville, MO, with burial in Huntsville City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , or the Central Missouri Honor Flight.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 25, 2019