Bobby "Big Bob" Edwards

Bobby "Big Bob" Edwards Obituary
Bobby "Big Bob" Edwards, 70, of Moberly, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Bob was born March 10, 1949, in Adair County, Missouri, to Robert Ray Edwards, Sr. and Alexandria "Zandy" (Bailey) Edwards. He was a graduate of Moberly High School. Bob worked for many years for Briggs and Dailey until his health forced his retirement. He helped coach the Moberly Legion Post 6 baseball team that he dearly loved for many years. He was a loyal MACC Greyhounds fan, and a diehard Cardinals fan; he could recite the stats of any player. Bob was a lifelong member of Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church, Moberly, Missouri, and attended many bible studies. He served on the board of the Moberly Housing Authority for numerous years. He was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Penny Edwards; brother, Randy Edwards; and nephew, Corey Price. Survivors include his sister, Beth (Tim) Price of Moberly; brother, Scott Edwards of Jefferson City; nieces: Jaci (Brandon) Schowenjerdt of Columbia, Cassi Ewards of Lake of the Ozarks; nephews: Matthew Edwards of Linn, Michael Edwards of Huntsville, and Isaiah (Ashlie) Edwards of Hamilton, Ohio; uncles: Ralph (Shirley) Bailey of Excelsior Springs, Jamie (Rena) Bailey of Huntsville; aunt, Margaret (Bill) Simler of Independence; numerous other relatives; and special friend, Susan Garner of Moberly. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Crooks officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks that memorials be made to the Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church. Million Taylor Funeral Homes was in charge of arrangements. The family requests that if you are attending the services for Big Bob that you kindly wear Cardinal attire in his honor.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 29, 2019
