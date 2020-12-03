Bobby Gene Robinson, 92 of Sturgeon, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home.
Bobby was born on November 5, 1928 in Clark, the son of Willie and Lillie (Green) Robinson.
On May 7, 1960 in Sturgeon, Bobby married Betty Smith, and she survives of the home.
Along with his wife Betty, Bobby is survived by a son, Gary Robinson and wife Rita of Sturgeon, daughters, Joyce Canote of Las Vegas, and Kim Kelly of Columbia; grandchildren, Justin Kelly, Derick Robinson, Julie Williams, Damon Robinson, Rose Canote; great-grandchildren, Jordan Cranmer, Mariah Williams, Noah Robinson, Grace Robinson, Travion Kelly, Jacie Robinson, Delaney Robinson; great-great-grandchild, Lucas Cranmer.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Pete Robinson, a son-in-law, George Kelly, grandson, Jason Kelly, granddaughter, Jamica Kelly.
Bobby was a member of the Sturgeon Baptist Church.
He was co-owner with his father in the Wayne Feed Store in Higbee, then went to work for Woodruff Trucking as a truck driver. Bobby retired from Diversified Plastics as a truck driver in 1992.
Bobby enjoyed camping, working in the garden, keeping his yard in great shape, and loved country music.
