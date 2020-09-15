1/1
Bobby Sunderland
Bobby Franklin Sunderland

1934 – 2020

Bobby Franklin Sunderland, 86, of Higbee passed away September 13, 2020 at The Lodge in Fayette.

He was born in Higbee, MO on May 30, 1934, a son of Willie and Lillie Lewis Sunderland. Bobby married Donna Jo Mead on August 30, 1952. Donna Jo preceded him in death on September 4, 2004.

Bobby operated Sunderland Logging from 1972 until his retirement. He had previously been employed with the WABASH Railroad for several years. He was a 50 year member of the Higbee Masonic Lodge and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church near Higbee. Bobby enjoyed deer and bird hunting, fishing, roller skating and was a good dancer. In his youth, he was on the Class 1A All State First Team Basketball of 1951.

Bobby is survived by his children, Jean Hall (John) of Higbee, Woodrow Sunderland (Penny) of Eldon, Tamara Bonuchi (Joe) of Fayette and Hardin Sunderland (Melissa) of Osage Beach. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bobby was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbi Jo Gose; four brothers, Eugene, Davis, Archie and an infant brother and by two infant sisters; a grandson, Jack Hall and a daughter-in-law, Wendy Sunderland.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. A graveside service follows at 2:30 PM at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette with Rev. Robert Thornton officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carr-Yager Funeral Home
204 N Linn St
Fayette, MO 65248
(660) 248-2244
