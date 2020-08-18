Brad Holcomb

Brad Michael Holcomb, 40, of Moberly passed away Thursday August 13, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia.



He was born December 30, 1979 to Michael F. Holcomb and Cheryl (Leavene) Holcomb in Moberly, Missouri. Brad resided in Moberly with his partner Mikaela and their 10 month old daughter, Raelee Grace Holcomb who was the light of his life.



Brad has been a partner with his father, Mike, the past 17 years, owning Sundance Silk Screen and Embroidery. Brad took over operations 4 years ago. Brad's passion was most all sports; with emphasis on Kansas Jayhawk basketball, Moberly Greyhounds, and the youth basketball team he coached--The Rockets. He will be remembered for his great smile, quick wit, and sense of humor. We have all lost a very special person!



He is survived by his father Michael F. Holcomb and wife Jennifer. Two sisters, Marlee of Moberly and Brittany of Las Vegas, Nevada. His partner Mikaela Spires and daughter Raelee Grace Holcomb of his home. His grandmother and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews as well. He was preceded in death by his mother Cheryl (Leavene) Holcomb.



Donations for Brad's daughter, Raelee would be greatly appreciated.



Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Orscheln Heights in Moberly. Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Orscheln Heights at 11:00 a.m. Committal prayer and burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery.



