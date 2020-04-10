|
|
Brian Scott Reilly, 50, of Moberly, passed away April 7, 2020. He was born September 1, 1969 in Moberly MO to Pete and Burldeane (Goff) Reilly.
Brian had worked at the Randolph County Sheltered Workshop and as a security guard. He accepted the Lord as his Savior and was baptized at the Zion Lutheran Church in Moberly. He loved all things KISS and had tattoos on his arms of same; also Elvis memorabilia and horror movies. One of Brian's favorite holidays was Halloween, decorating and having the biggest pumpkin and also the Fourth of July. He was known for his contagious smile and his love of people.
Survivors include his parents, Pete Reilly of Prescott AZ, Burldeane Reilly of Moberly Mo, 3 sisters, Letitia Barney of Moberly, Audria Reilly and Wendy Essig and a brother Donnie Underwood all of Kansas City MO, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Due to the COVID-19 Virius and CDC guidelines, the family chose a private viewing at Cater Funeral Home followed by a service honoring Brian's life at the Huntsville City Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 10, 2020