Brianne Marie (McCune) Klostermann, 40, of Moberly, MO, passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020, cause unknown.
Brianne was born on December 16, 1979, in Columbia, MO to Brian McCune and Laura (Langdon-McCune) Smith. Brianne was a 1998 graduate of Moberly High School and a graduate of Moberly Area Community College in nursing and social services. She married former husband, Kevin Klostermann, on July 22, 2001, and was the mother of their two beautiful daughters, Kendyl and Madyson Klostermann.
From a young age, her summers were spent on the softball field, whether it be playing, coaching, officiating, or watching her daughters play. She lived for passing her love of the game to her daughters, whom she loved dearly. Brianne had a passion for sports, helping others, and traveling. Her career as a nurse gave her an opportunity to utilize her gift of caring for her patients with love and compassion.
She is survived by daughters, Madyson and Kendyl; mother and step-father, Laura and Glenn Smith; Father and step-mother Brian and Dana McCune; grandmother, Ann McCune; sister and brother-in-law, Lacey and Jason Henry; one niece, Helena Henry; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Kenneth McCune and Roy & Wilma Langdon.
Visitation will be at Carpenter Street Baptist Church in Moberly MO, Tuesday, May 26, 11:00 a.m., with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. Contributions in memory of Brianne may be made to a scholarship fund for her daughters at County Bank in Moberly, MO.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on May 22, 2020