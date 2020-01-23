|
|
Carol Jean "Jeannie" (Meals) Bates, 72, of Harrisonville, MO, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Research Medical Hospital in Kansas City, MO.
Jeannie was born February 6, 1947 in Moberly, MO to Robert and Doris (Sharp) Meals. She spent most of her life in the Moberly area.
She was a graduate of the Madison High School Class of '65, and a graduate from Moberly Area Community College in 1991, where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Jeannie was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She was a very active member of Family Life Fellowship in Moberly, where she volunteered with Birth Right, worked at the Hannah's Closet and various local foods banks.
She was a gracious woman, who was always ready to help those in need. In her free time, Jeannie loved to read and go shopping, but above all else she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Jeannie is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jay Meals.
Survivors include her son, Robbie Bates and Kim Patridge of Belton, MO and grandchildren, Brittney Patridge, Russell Patridge and Sophia Patridge-Bates, all of Belton, MO; extended family and close friends.
Services celebrating the life of Jeannie Bates will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Madison, MO. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 12:00 noon until time of service.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 23, 2020