Carol M. (Kehoe) Bish, 65 of St Louis, MO formerly of the Moberly area, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 due to renal failure. She had been receiving dialysis for the last 10 years.
She was born August 11, 1953 in Moberly, MO to the late Martin II and Mary (Scheiner) Kehoe.
Carol graduated from Moberly High School in 1971, Southwest Missouri State University in 1975 and received a Masters Degree from University of Missouri – St. Louis. She worked for the Missouri Department of Social Services for 27 years, most of which was spent in the area of child abuse and neglect. She opted for early retirement due to health reasons.
She is survived by her sons, Samuel "Sam" Bish and his wife Jennifer of St. Louis, MO and Daniel (Dan) Bish of Dayton, OH; brothers Kevin Kehoe and his wife Cecilia of Decatur, IL and Martin (Marty) Kehoe III of Fulton, MO; nephews Martin Kehoe of Portland, OR and Michael Kehoe and his wife Ala of St. Louis, MO; dear cousin and lifelong friend Cindy Scheiner of Columbia, MO; and uncle Corky Scheiner and his wife Marguerette of Moberly, MO. She is also survived by many cousins, extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, July 15, 2019 at St Pius X Church. Committal prayers and burial followed in St Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 15, 2019