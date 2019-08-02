Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Cater Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Cater Funeral Home Chapel

Caroline Kanatzer


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Kanatzer Obituary
Caroline Margarite Kanatzer, 84, of Moberly, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Moberly Nursing and Rehab. She was born April 26, 1935 in Mission, SD to Wesley and Margarite (Mattus) Cerveny.

Caroline was named Valedictorian of her graduating class in 1953. She then attended Moberly Junior College from September 1953 through June, 1955. During college she worked part-time at the local hospital as a receptionist and that is where she discovered her calling to become a nurse.

In September 1955, she enrolled in the Research Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Kansas City. She graduated with her nursing degree in August, 1958.

In September 1958, Caroline began working at Woodland Hospital and Clinic. While working at the hospital she was a day time supervisor with much of her work being in Obstetrics and emergency medicine. She went on to become a Public Health Nurse for the Randolph County Health Department where she helped write and implement the protocol for the polio eradication program, as documented in the Randolph County history book. She had compassion and love of her nursing career.

Caroline married Omer "Don" Kanatzer on August 26, 1958 in Moberly and he preceded her in death on January 21, 2007. Also preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers; Alvin, Phil and Lawrence Cerveny and a sister Florence Apel.

Survivors include her son, Randy Kanatzer and his wife Regina of Moberly, four grandchildren; Miranda, Zacary, Hilary and Ashly, a brother, Jerry Cerveny of Moberly, a sister, Marie Sisley of Rapid City, SD, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Caroline enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing and gardening.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation, which will be, Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Services honoring and celebrating Caroline's life will follow at 11:30 a.m. Committal prayers and burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.