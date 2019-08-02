|
|
Caroline Margarite Kanatzer, 84, of Moberly, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Moberly Nursing and Rehab. She was born April 26, 1935 in Mission, SD to Wesley and Margarite (Mattus) Cerveny.
Caroline was named Valedictorian of her graduating class in 1953. She then attended Moberly Junior College from September 1953 through June, 1955. During college she worked part-time at the local hospital as a receptionist and that is where she discovered her calling to become a nurse.
In September 1955, she enrolled in the Research Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Kansas City. She graduated with her nursing degree in August, 1958.
In September 1958, Caroline began working at Woodland Hospital and Clinic. While working at the hospital she was a day time supervisor with much of her work being in Obstetrics and emergency medicine. She went on to become a Public Health Nurse for the Randolph County Health Department where she helped write and implement the protocol for the polio eradication program, as documented in the Randolph County history book. She had compassion and love of her nursing career.
Caroline married Omer "Don" Kanatzer on August 26, 1958 in Moberly and he preceded her in death on January 21, 2007. Also preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers; Alvin, Phil and Lawrence Cerveny and a sister Florence Apel.
Survivors include her son, Randy Kanatzer and his wife Regina of Moberly, four grandchildren; Miranda, Zacary, Hilary and Ashly, a brother, Jerry Cerveny of Moberly, a sister, Marie Sisley of Rapid City, SD, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Caroline enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing and gardening.
Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation, which will be, Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Services honoring and celebrating Caroline's life will follow at 11:30 a.m. Committal prayers and burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 2, 2019