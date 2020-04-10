Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home
112 Market St
Glasgow, MO 65254
660-338-2316

Carolyn Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Weber Obituary
Carolyn Weber

1955 – 2020

Armstrong resident, Carolyn Weber, 64, passed away at home, with her loving husband Bill by her side, on April 5, 2020.

Carolyn Diane Weber was born in Tuscola, IL on June 7, 1955, a daughter to Wayne and Harriett (Huff) Benner. Carolyn's family moved from Illinois to Missouri in the 1960's. She attended school in the Salisbury school district and lived in the Salisbury and Armstrong area her entire life. Carolyn raised her family, and helped numerous children in the surrounding areas, providing foster care to children in need. She most recently worked at Scholastic in Moberly. Carolyn owned horses her entire life and loved horseback riding. Carolyn met her husband, Bill Weber, in 1996. On August 3, 2002, Carolyn and Bill got married at the home place in Armstrong. Bill and Carolyn enjoyed travelling across the country and canoeing in the summers. Carolyn truly treasured time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Weber of Armstrong, MO; seven children, Reggie (Victoria) Grotewiel of Denver, CO, Chad Grotewiel of Huntsville, MO, Shane Grotewiel and Julie Hicklin of Columbia, MO, Derek (Shasta) Grotewiel of Charleston, SC, Priya Grotewiel of St. Louis, MO, Tara (Scott) Wissinger of Columbia, MO and Sonya (Jeff) Oswald of Fayette, MO; 15 grandchildren; her mother, Harriett Benner of Armstrong, MO; two brothers, Alan (Linda) Benner and Gary (Susie) Benner, both of Salisbury, MO; and mother-in-law, Rose Weber, of Glasgow, MO. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Benner and her father-in-law, Martine William Weber.

Due to CDC guidelines, a private service for the immediate family only, will take place Thursday, April 9, 2020, with Rev. Karen Alden officiating. Interment will be in Washington Cemetery in Glasgow. A celebration honoring the life of Carolyn Weber will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary School in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 112 Market St., Glasgow, MO 65254.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -