Charles Leon Redding, 79, of Moberly, MO, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Ravenwood Terrace in Moberly, MO. He was born March 2, 1940 in Keytesville, MO the son of Virgil and Lillian (McAllister) Redding. He married Sylvia Tucker on October 21, 1983in Belton, TX and she preceded him in death on July 2, 2017.
Charles was retired from the U.S. Army. He was of baptist faith, enjoyed riding motorcycles, and watching old country western shows 24/7.
Charles is survived by brothers Virgil Redding, Jr. of Keytesville, MO, Raymond (Doris) Redding of Huntsville, MO, Clifford Redding of Moberly, MO, sisters Elizabeth Sue (Harry) Williams of Indianapolis, IN, Joyce Redding of Columbia, MO, Patsy Redding of Moberly, MO, several nieces and nephews, great nieces, nephews and cousins. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bobbie Redding, sister Velma Lucille Redding.
Visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Graveside services with military honors will be at Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 24, 2019