Charles M. Hergert, 73 of Cairo, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 3, 1946 in Rock Island, IL to Otto M. and Rose M. (Schwager) Hergert.
Prior to retirement he worked at Illinois Bell and Southwestern Bell for over 35 years.
He was a member and Deacon of the Carpenter Street Baptist Church, an active member of the local Gideon and international chapters, Southwestern Bell Pioneers and the NRA.
Charles was a Navy Seabee and wore his hat everywhere he went. He proudly served in the Vietnam War in the construction battalion, prior to receiving his honorable discharge.
Survivors include his sisters; Inis L. Manning of Oregon and the following sisters, each claiming to be his favorite; Jean L. Ryan of Cordova, IL, Jolene Patrick and husband John of Milan, IL, Laurie Adams and Frank Maddox of Cairo, MO and Joyce Hergert of Rock Island, IL, his brothers; John "Jack" Hergert and his wife Judy of Illinois and Patrick Hergert and his wife Ursula of Missouri, nieces and nephews. Sons, Dale Gramling and his wife Patsy of Illinois and James Gramling and his wife Deanna of Missouri, four grandchildren; Seth Gramling of Iowa, Mindy Gramling and Brian Johnson of Missouri and Derek "Deke" Gramling and his wife Ann and Laura Cessac; his caregiver, Marilyn Sieben and her family who have been friends with Charles since the first grade.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Phyllis, his parents, a brother, Michael Hergert and a son and grandson, Douglas and Jonathan Gramling.
In lieu of flowers, Charles asked that donations be made to Gideon's international or to the Carpenter Street Baptist Church.
Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation, which will be Friday, July 26, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cater Funeral Home. Services honoring and celebrating Charles's life will be, Saturday, July 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Carpenter Street Baptist Church. Committal prayers, Military Honors and burial will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Green City, MO.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 25, 2019