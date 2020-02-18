|
Charles "Chuck" Lawrence Merry Jr., 88, of Brunswick, MO passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Chuck was born September 10, 1931 in Moberly, MO to Charles Merry Sr. and Thelma (Hughes) Merry.
Services celebrating the life of Charles Merry Jr. will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO with full military honors.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, 1479 County Road 1675 Jacksonville, MO 65260.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.
Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Feb. 18, 2020