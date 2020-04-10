|
WICHITA, KS – Phelan, Daniel Lee, died April 4, 2020, at Wichita Presbyterian Manor. Born May 31, 1929, to Ethel Ray Magruder Phelan and Frederick William Phelan, Jr. in Moberly, Missouri, Dan graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He served as an engineer in the United States Army and then worked for 37 years at Martin K. Eby Construction, Inc., becoming a licensed professional engineer and vice president. Dan volunteered in many capacities at First United Methodist Church, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and other agencies. He loved telling funny stories, traveling, fishing, sculpting, reading, hosting neighborhood parties and being with his four granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his son, James Daniel Phelan. Dan is survived by his wife, Mary Cadwalader Phelan of the home; his daughters, Ann Phelan Lee and Elizabeth Hodges (Mark); his granddaughters, Kathleen Lee, Amy Fowles (Landon), Gail Lee, Sarah Strayhall (Matt), and his great-grandsons, Nathan and Arthur Strayhall. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Wichita Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan Fund or any . Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 10, 2020