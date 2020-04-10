Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553

Daniel Phelan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Phelan Obituary
WICHITA, KS – Phelan, Daniel Lee, died April 4, 2020, at Wichita Presbyterian Manor. Born May 31, 1929, to Ethel Ray Magruder Phelan and Frederick William Phelan, Jr. in Moberly, Missouri, Dan graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He served as an engineer in the United States Army and then worked for 37 years at Martin K. Eby Construction, Inc., becoming a licensed professional engineer and vice president. Dan volunteered in many capacities at First United Methodist Church, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and other agencies. He loved telling funny stories, traveling, fishing, sculpting, reading, hosting neighborhood parties and being with his four granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his son, James Daniel Phelan. Dan is survived by his wife, Mary Cadwalader Phelan of the home; his daughters, Ann Phelan Lee and Elizabeth Hodges (Mark); his granddaughters, Kathleen Lee, Amy Fowles (Landon), Gail Lee, Sarah Strayhall (Matt), and his great-grandsons, Nathan and Arthur Strayhall. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Wichita Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan Fund or any . Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -