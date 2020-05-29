David Noland Crutchfield Jr., 81, of Huntsville, MO went to be with his Lord and Saviour on May 27, 2020. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. David was born September 27, 1938 in Moberly, MO to David Noland Crutchfield, Sr. and Margaritte Mae "Goff" Crutchfield. He was born again in 1957 and lived a life dedicated to serving his Lord and others. He was a member of King James Baptist Church in Moberly.
David was the song leader in every church he attended. He was also a lay-preacher in many churches in the area. He was a living testimony of a Godly example to his children, many of whom followed him in the ministry.
David was united in marriage to Glenda Ellen Birge at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on May 30, 1957. They have 4 children.
He owned and operated Dave Crutchfield Plumbing for 52 years. Many of his customers became lifelong friends. David was always generous and his family said he probably gave away more than he earned.
David enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing when time permitted. There have been many fishing and camping trips shared with his family over the years. He loved being on the Missouri River.
Those preceding David in death are his father, David Crutchfield, Sr.; brother, Jim Crutchfield; two sisters-in-law and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Glenda Crutchfield of Huntsville, MO; his children, Pastor Dennis (Dorothy) Crutchfield of Clifton Hill, MO, Pastor Rusty (Melanie) Crutchfield of Mexico, MO, Dava (Pastor Scott) McElyea of Phoenix, NY and Sherri (Lonnie) Kallmeyer of Huntsville, MO; his mother, Margaritte Crutchfield; grandchildren, Chantry Crutchfield, Joshua (Katy) Crutchfield all of Clifton Hill, MO, Tabitha (Kurtis) Arnett of Paris, MO, Richard (Karen) Crutchfield of Jefferson City, Mo, Travis (Amanda) Crutchfield of Holt Summit, MO, James (Trista) McElyea of Phoenix, NY, Jeremiah (Robyn) McElyea of Orland, ME, Jessica McElyea of Meriden, CT, Alisha Maples and Kayla Maples both of Huntsville, MO, Jeremy (Kelley) Kallmeyer, Jefferson City, MO, Ryan Kallmeyer of St. George, UT; numerous great-grandchildren, a very special nephew who is like a son to him, Art (Denise) Crutchfield, Huntsville, MO, brothers, Jack (Martha) Crutchfield, Larry (Joyce) Crutchfield, and Jerry (Neta) Crutchfield all of Huntsville, MO, nieces, nephews, extended family and many good friends.
David's Homegoing Services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Moberly, MO. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions in David's honor are suggested to King James Baptist Church, P O Box 96, Moberly MO.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on May 29, 2020.