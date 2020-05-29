David Crutchfield Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Noland Crutchfield Jr., 81, of Huntsville, MO went to be with his Lord and Saviour on May 27, 2020. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. David was born September 27, 1938 in Moberly, MO to David Noland Crutchfield, Sr. and Margaritte Mae "Goff" Crutchfield. He was born again in 1957 and lived a life dedicated to serving his Lord and others. He was a member of King James Baptist Church in Moberly.

David was the song leader in every church he attended. He was also a lay-preacher in many churches in the area. He was a living testimony of a Godly example to his children, many of whom followed him in the ministry.

David was united in marriage to Glenda Ellen Birge at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on May 30, 1957. They have 4 children.

He owned and operated Dave Crutchfield Plumbing for 52 years. Many of his customers became lifelong friends. David was always generous and his family said he probably gave away more than he earned.

David enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing when time permitted. There have been many fishing and camping trips shared with his family over the years. He loved being on the Missouri River.

Those preceding David in death are his father, David Crutchfield, Sr.; brother, Jim Crutchfield; two sisters-in-law and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Glenda Crutchfield of Huntsville, MO; his children, Pastor Dennis (Dorothy) Crutchfield of Clifton Hill, MO, Pastor Rusty (Melanie) Crutchfield of Mexico, MO, Dava (Pastor Scott) McElyea of Phoenix, NY and Sherri (Lonnie) Kallmeyer of Huntsville, MO; his mother, Margaritte Crutchfield; grandchildren, Chantry Crutchfield, Joshua (Katy) Crutchfield all of Clifton Hill, MO, Tabitha (Kurtis) Arnett of Paris, MO, Richard (Karen) Crutchfield of Jefferson City, Mo, Travis (Amanda) Crutchfield of Holt Summit, MO, James (Trista) McElyea of Phoenix, NY, Jeremiah (Robyn) McElyea of Orland, ME, Jessica McElyea of Meriden, CT, Alisha Maples and Kayla Maples both of Huntsville, MO, Jeremy (Kelley) Kallmeyer, Jefferson City, MO, Ryan Kallmeyer of St. George, UT; numerous great-grandchildren, a very special nephew who is like a son to him, Art (Denise) Crutchfield, Huntsville, MO, brothers, Jack (Martha) Crutchfield, Larry (Joyce) Crutchfield, and Jerry (Neta) Crutchfield all of Huntsville, MO, nieces, nephews, extended family and many good friends.

David's Homegoing Services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Moberly, MO. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions in David's honor are suggested to King James Baptist Church, P O Box 96, Moberly MO.

Condolences may be shared online at pathwaymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pathway Memorial Funeral Home
411 Union Ave
Moberly, MO 65270
(660) 263-7284
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved