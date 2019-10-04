|
David James Pierce, 71, of Moberly, passed away at Valley View Nursing Home in Moberly, MO on September 30, 2019 and is now answering calls at the big auto parts store in Heaven.
David was born June 11, 1948 in Auburn, New York to David Lavern Pierce and Beatrice Lucille VanLiew Pierce. After graduating from high school in Cambridge, New York he joined the United States Army where served in the 100 First Airborne in Viet Nam from 1968 until 1970. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to work as a manager of a NAPA store in Greenwich, New York, where he retired after twenty-five years.
In 1998 David moved to Missouri to get away from the New York snow and taxes! He worked at O'Reilly Auto Parts for a few years and then opened Moberly Tractor Services which he continued to run from his home. He repaired tractors of all makes and models. On September 8, 2004 he married Susan Lebeck Avery at his mother's house in New York and Susan worked beside him to make the business a success.
David was a devout John Deere enthusiast. He belonged to the Granite State Engine Club in New Hampshire and enjoyed attending car engine shows. Although he bought and sold many cars during his lifetime, his all time favorite was a 1969 Camaro he purchased while still in the Army. He used it in drag racing. David also enjoyed watching the History Channel and NASCAR races on TV.
Susan said the phone was always ringing with people requesting to speak with "Tractor Dave". He was always willing to listen and to give free advice to those who had questions about their vehicles.
David was preceded in death by his father, David Lavern Pierce; stepson, Cass Avery and a very dear lifelong friend, Bob Hamilton of New York.
He is survived by his mother, Bea Pierce of New York; wife, Susan Pierce of Moberly; children, Don Pierce and Steve (Shelly) Pierce all of New York and stepdaughter, Jessica (Jason) Stubbs of Moberly; grandchildren, Joel, Jacob and Joshua Stubbs all of Moberly; brothers, Richard (Martha) Pierce and Gary (Maryanne) Pierce all of New York; extended family and friends.
Services for David will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home followed by inurnment with full military honors at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Oct. 4, 2019