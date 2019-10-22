|
|
David Lee Doss, 68, of Clifton Hill, MO, passed away October 20, 2019 at Moberly Regional Medical Center.
David was born December 23, 1950 in Kirksville, MO to Harvey Doss and Doris Eyler Doss. He was raised in Baring, MO and graduated from Knox County High School in 1968. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Smith at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina on September 13, 1969. They had just celebrated 50 wonderful years together. David went to work for the Santa Fe Railway immediately out of high school before going to work at the Sibley Power Plant. In 2005 after 35 years of service he retired from the Aquila General Office in Raytown MO as a Systems Operator. He also farmed for over twenty-five years and raised Angus cattle.
David enjoyed trout fishing and was talented at creating stained glass items. He was a frequent golfer and especially enjoyed attending auctions at the Lolli Livestock Auction House in Macon, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of friends. The family had five stocked ponds on their farm and the grandchildren have many happy memories of fishing time spent with grandpa. They also enjoyed time together at Long Branch Lake in Macon and just sitting on the back porch swing at home visiting. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 995 in Moberly; he was also previously a Scout Leader and treasurer of Troup 208 in Buckner, MO, and an honorary member of the Tribe of the Mic-O-Say.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Doris Doss; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sylvester and Rachel Smith; brothers, Jay Tee Doss and Wendell Doss; brothers-in-law, LeRoy Rohs and Jerry Smith; sisters-in-law, Sharon, Norma, Kathy and Jan Doss; and nephew Christopher Adam Doss.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Clifton Hill, MO; children, David Michael (Crystal) Doss of Oak Grove, MO, Raymond (Elizabeth) Doss of Sibley, MO, Tonya (Rodney) Garrison of Napoleon, MO and Tiffanie (Jeffrey) Russell of Oak Grove, MO; Grandchildren, Collin and Carlee Doss, Kent, Bradley and Devin Smith, Suzanne Garrison, Jodie (Alex) McWilliams, Wyatt Russell, James, Johnathan and David Spurgeon; great-granddaughter Peyton Smith; siblings, Shirley Rohs, Independence, MO, Virgil Doss, Baring, MO, Jo Ellen Doss, Baring, MO, Gary (Mary Jo) Doss, Dallas City, IL, Roger (Pam) Doss, Grandview, MO; Kay (Bud) Jones, Edwardsville, KS; sister-in-law, Janice (John) Moyer, Novelty, MO; extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial for David will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Moberly with inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019