David Eugene Sears, 63, of Moberly, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Valley View Care Center in Moberly, Missouri.
David was born on July 15, 1956, in Rock Falls, Illinois, the son of Leslie Melvord and Shirley Jean Morris Sears.
David attended school in Rock Falls, Illinois and Huntsville, Missouri. He worked construction and maintenance for the City of Huntsville and later the Loma Linda Nursing Home. David enjoyed camping, boating and was a muscle car enthusiast.
He is survived by five children, LaDonna and Marcus Stauffer of Edina, Missouri, Jonathan Sears, of Edina, Missouri, Holly Holt of Missouri, Katie Sears of Moberly, Missouri, and Taylor Sears of Holliday, Missouri; two brothers, Gary and Shelia Sears and Terry and Sherri Sears both of Huntsville, Missouri; aunts and uncles, Barbara Hudson, Kenneth Sears both of Moberly, Missouri and Rick Morris of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews, Kelli and Mike Bartholomew of Huntsville, Missouri, Jason and Kerry Sears of Huntsville, Missouri, Mike and Meri Lea Sears of Moberly, Missouri, and Michelle and Brad Ross of Moberly, Missouri; his grandchildren; along with a host of friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Sears on February 2, 2012 and Shirley Sears on June 9, 2019; and a sister in infancy, Mary Sears.
A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with the family at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri.
Interment will be at the Oakland Cemetery, in Moberly, Missouri, at a later date.
An expression of sympathy in memory of David Sears may be left to the Donor's Choice. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Feb. 18, 2020