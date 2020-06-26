David Mark Whitson, O.D., 53, of Moberly, MO passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Moberly, MO.



David was born on January 10, 1967 in Denver, CO to Connie and Milton Whitson. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1985 and from Kansas' Newman University in 1989 with a Bachelors of Science Biology degree. He would then go on to attend University of Missouri-St. Louis, where he graduated with a Doctorate in Optometry in 1993. Dave always took his education seriously; he was summa cum laude as an undergraduate and was in the Top 5 while in optometry school.



David then went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army from 1993 till 1996 as Captain. He earned an Expert Marksmanship Badge. Dave began his career as an optometrist while in the army. In 1996, he then moved to Macon and worked for Vision Care Associates. He opened Moberly Eye Care in 1998 and became the sole owner in 1999. David and his family then moved to Moberly in 2000 and continued to serve the community through Moberly Eye Center.



He was a very active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, and enjoyed the time he spent as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also coached for the school's basketball team, as well as coaching league baseball. He was even head of Moberly Midget League for 1 year.



David was a wonderful husband, father, son, coach, mentor and doctor. He married Jill (Toon) Whitson on August 11, 1989 in Wichita, KS. David was a father who was deeply involved with all of his children's activities. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking and traveling. His family and friends will always remember him as a great outdoorsman and a wonderful optometrist.



David is survived by his wife, Jill of Moberly, MO; his parents, Milton and Connie Whitson of Moberly, MO and his beloved children, Morgan, Abby, Olivia and Daniel Whitson.



A prayer service celebrating David Whitson's life will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.



For those attending, we kindly ask that everyone please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's honor are suggested to the Missouri Conversation Heritage Foundation, PO Box 366, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0366 or to the Christos Center Food Pantry, 111 North Fifth Street, Moberly, MO 65270.



