David Williams
David W. Williams of Columbia, MO passed away on June 20, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born on May 11, 1958 in Moberly, MO. David graduated from Moberly High School and went on to receive and Associate Degree in General Education from Moberly Junior College. He was a manager at Country Kitchen in Moberly, and later worked for Kraft Food Inc. for 20 years with a perfect attendance record. David was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar S. Williams Sr. and Mary Lou Williams; as well as three brothers; Jerry Williams, James Ganaway and Edgar Williams Jr. David is survived by his siter, Mary K. Williams; life partner, Willie J. Mcfarland; stepson, Cantrell A. Mcfarland; best friend , Philip W. Torregrossa; and sister in law, Sylvia Ganaway. He has may more nices, nephews, cousins, and friends that will miss him dearly. Always a giving and compassionate person, David became an organ donor. Through his generosity, at least three people have been blessed with a chance for a longer life. A memorial service will be held on July 11, 2020 from 1:30 pm-3:30 pm at the Allendale Community Center located at 23 Kehoe Street, Moberly, MO 65270

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jul. 7, 2020.
