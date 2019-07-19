|
Delores "Earlene" Green, 81, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Blackwater and Excello, Missouri passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Nottingham Health and Rehab in Olathe, Kansas.
Visitation for Earlene will be Saturday July 20, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home from 9:30- 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Gard officiating. Burial will follow in Old Lamine Cemetery.
Delores "Earlene" Green was born November 9, 1937 in Boonville, Missouri, the daughter of Delmar Leathers and Dolores Prior Leathers. Earlene married Lester "Delane" Green May 25, 1958 at the First Baptist Church in Boonville, Missouri. She had many hobbies: she enjoyed scrapbooking, cooking, and reading. Earlene most enjoyed being with her family. She also loved going on camping trips and bowling. Earlene also had a strong faith; she was an active member of the Baptist Church and enjoyed playing the piano and singing hymns. She lived a full and prosperous life with her family and will never be forgotten.
Earlene is preceded in death by her parents Delmar and Dolores Leathers, husband Delane Green and, sisters Judy Scantlin and Nancy Cook. She is survived by son Mitchell (Lorri) Green of Lenox, Iowa, daughters Lori (Wayne) Coffman of Overland Park, Kansas, Lisa (Dan) Kuder of Bunceton, Missouri, sisters Peggy Davis of Kansas City, Missouri, Kathy Lichtenthaler of Boonville, Missouri, Linda Moore of Boonville, Missouri, grandchildren Randy Bishop, Amy Heilman, Adam Coffman, Jacob Coffman, Matt Coffman, Emily (Braden) Kelly, Madalyne Green, Will Green, Joshua Green, great grandchildren Kylie Heilman, Taylyn Heilman, Laney Heilman, Kyren Bishop, Olivia Bishop and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the or the .
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 19, 2019