Dennis Wolverton, aged 71, passed away on May 7,2019 at his home in Killeen, Texas.
He will be buried Aug.12,2019 at 1:00 PM by his Dads grave in the Huntsville, Mo City Cemetery.
There will be a simple graveside service.
He was born Aug 12,1947 to Gwen Lloyd Wolverton and Clarence Jr Wolverton who both preceded him in death. His son Dennis Junior Wolverton and his stepmother, Shirley Wolverton Christ also preceded him in death.
Dennis was a 1966 graduate of Moberly high school. He served in the Army from 1966 to 1968; then joined the Marines in 1974 and served until 1982. He was also a member of the reserves.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Geraldine and sons Jeff of Killeen, Tx and John of Moberly, MO. His sister Margie ( Jim) Bishop, brothers Johnny (Wanda) Anderson of Warrensburg, Mo, Lloyd (Ann) Anderson, Springfield, Mo and Owen Anderson of Warrensburg, Mo.
Grandsons; Cody Wolverton of Sturgeon,Mo and DJ Wolverton of Sydney, Nebraska. And also several nieces and nephews.
Dennis enjoyed Nascar Racing and auctions. He was owner and operator of Dennis's Tin Bin for several years. He was also co-owner of Skateland skating rink from 1989 to 1993.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 7, 2019