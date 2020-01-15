|
|
Richard "Dick" Frederick Haxel, age 74, passed away Friday, January 10th. He was surrounded by his beloved wife and three children.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Lillian Haxel, and his younger brother, Michael Haxel He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Margaret, his younger sister, Linda Finch, and sister-in-law, Diane Haxel. Also surviving are his daughters, Dana (Jeff) Jazwinski and Holly (Matt) McDannold, son Phillip (Shannon) Haxel, 6 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home with Military Honors at the conclusion. The family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dick's honor are apprecitated to Moberly Wrestling, c/o Pathway Memorial Funeral Home, P O Box 367, Moberly, MO 65270.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 15, 2020