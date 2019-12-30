|
Don Lee Jennings, 76, passed away on December 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Houston, TX.
Don was born on November 30, 1943 in Moberly, Missouri where he married Mary Kay (Patrick) in 1965. Don and Mary Kay had three sons, Nathan, Zachery, and Josh. As a teen, Don worked for Temple Stephens then Norfolk and Western Railroad from 1962-1969, and became a computer programmer then shift supervisor for DuPont de Nemours. In 1982, Don was promoted to DuPont's sales department in Houston TX, and he and his family moved to Kingwood, TX. He held a variety of positions with Dupont until his retirement in 2013. He was a graduate of Columbia College.
Don was a caring husband and father. He and his family enjoyed many trips to Yellowstone, the mountains of Wyoming, Colorado, and British Columbia. In 2015, he and Mary Kay celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary. Don and Mary Kay were fortunate enough to have numerous adventures in America, Germany, France, Scotland, Ireland, England, Greece, Peru, Bolivia, and Egypt.
During his adult years in Moberly, Don was an active member of the Magnum Duck Club and later the Lake Houston Area Art League. He shared his love for nature with his family. Nature is where he was most comfortable, whether it was as a deer hunter, a duck hunter, a fly fisherman, a hiker and a camper in the mountains, and on his back porch in his later years.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Beryl Boswell Jennings, his father, Ralph Thompson Jennings, and his sister, Carolyn Jennings in 1989.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, his three sons and their wives as well as his seven grandchildren.
A Memorial Service celebrating Don's life will be held at 10 A.M. on December 31, 2019 at the Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Drive, Kingwood, TX 77339. His remains will be interred in Oakland Cemetery later in 2020 in Moberly, Missouri when another service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that donations be made to Yellowstone Forever (www.yellowstone.org) or to the National Park Foundation (www.nationalparks.org/support).
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Dec. 30, 2019