|
|
Donald Clay Kroner
Don passed away at the age of 95 on August 5, 2019 surrounded by his family at Moberly Nursing and Rehab. Don was born in Moberly on May 18, 1925 to Anthony and Elizabeth (Stellges-Campbell) Kroner.
Don grew up in Moberly, attended school then joined the U.S. Army, during World War II serving from 1943-1946 receiving an honorable discharge.
After service Don returned home and married Mary Martha Rothman Together they had three children, Mike Susan and Jerry. Don went to work for AJ Noll as a mechanic and wrecker service after hours. He also worked for Fennels.
Don was a member of the Moose Lodge were he was a bartender and an excellent dancer.
Don was raised in the Christian faith. While in Moberly be attended different churches with family members.
In 2018 he broke his hip and went to Moberly Nursing and Rehab. There he made new friends with patients and staff.
Don recently celebrated his 95th birthday and wanted bikes. So he had a large number of Harleys with every rider not only riding by but parking and shaking his hand thanking him for his service. It was followed by family and friends having ice cream and cake at Moberly Nursing and Rehab.
He was proud of his military service. During his service he had the honor of driving General Patton around in the jeep.
Don was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Charles, daughter and son-in-law Susan (Lester) Riley, two great grandsons, Austin Cupp and Asher Kimbrough.
Don is survived by his children, Mike (Ada) Kroner, Moberly and Jerry Kroner, St. Charles; grandchildren: Kevin (Rita) Riley, Julie Riley, Melissa (Ronnie Bannon) Riley, Donnie (Missy) Kimbrough, Jason Kroner, Moberly, Angela Kroner, Sedalia, Jackie Cupp, Cairo, Elizabeth (Walter) Walker, Kansas City; great-great grandchildren: Trevor, Anna, Alex Ethan, Sydney, Austin B., Ashley, Austin E., Addison, Zach, Emily, Audrey, Isabell, Jada; great-great grandchildren: Ava, Greyson, Trinty, Luhsiyn, Zaharra.
Don went on the Honor Flight to Washington DC. He was so honored to be selected. Per his wishes any memorials would be appreciated so others can make the trip.
Don will be laid to rest at the Veteran Cemetery in Springfield with his wife Gertie. A private family service will be held prior to burial. Don and Gertie had said as we went by the Silver Dollar City to wave. Following a divorce in 1962, Don later married Audrey "Gertie" Benny and added a stepdaughter Chris. They moved to Joplin, then Springfield where he worked for the cadillac dealership. He would joke he was paid to listen. He would listen and drive cars when they came in for repair then tell the mechanic what to fix.
Together Don and Gertie enjoyed Springfield life, golf, concerts, fishing, hunting, flea markets among a few. They took trips to Hawaii and the Smokey Mountains. They especially enjoyed trips to Silver Dollar City. There home was always open for family to visit.
When Gertie passed away in December 2000, Don moved back to Moberly spending time with his daughter, granddaughter and son. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing bingo with his granddaughter, checking out fishing holes and hunting with son-in-law Lester and grandson Kevin. Goodwill was a frequent stop.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 7, 2019