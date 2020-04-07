|
|
Donna Sue Clark, 89, of Moberly, died Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born July 31, 1930 in Moberly, MO to Aubrey and Nellie (Anderson) Burton.
She obtained her undergraduate degrees in secondary math and elementary education and masters in elementary education at Northeast Missouri State University (now known as Truman State University). Twenty-two years of dedicated service she enjoyed at the Moberly Public Schools teaching second grade at West and South Park Schools.
In 1950, Donna married Eugene Hackett. Together they had three children, Chris Hackett and wife Cheryl, Angela Huntsman and husband Mark, and Celeste Cater and husband Rob, all of Moberly. Grandchildren are Travis Hackett, Tanya Wright (Dustin), Seth Parrack, Jordan Zimmerman (Eric), Nathan Huntsman (Jessica), Joseph Cater (Heather) and Isaac Cater.
June 24, 1989 Donna married former Moberly Superintendent of Schools, William E. Clark (Bill). He preceded her in death February 23, 2011. Endeared in her heart are the families of Tim and Carol Clark and Priscilla and Jim Riley of Columbia, MO, Jeff and Jennifer Clark of Phoenix, AZ, Robyn and Randy Ridgway of O'Fallon, MO, and Beth and Jeff Kraus of Chester, VA. Donna and Bill in their 22 years of marriage enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. Together they had 8 children, 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Donna was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church serving as a Deacon, Elder and honored as an Elder Emeritus. She was a Sunday school teacher, choir member, past president of Christian Women's Fellowship and CWF Mary Rae. Other affiliations were Retired School Personnel of Randolph County serving as treasurer, past president of Community Teachers Association, Parent Teachers Association and P.E.O Chapter AK.
Preceding her in death are beloved sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Willie Croft. Nieces Janis Croft and Sharon Degler survive in the state of Florida.
A burial service will be held in Oakland Cemetery Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 12 noon. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to the Central Christian Church or The Moberly Public Schools Foundation
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 7, 2020