Doris Alexander Bond, a lifetime resident of the Cairo/Felps communities, passed away Monday, December 23 following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was 92 years of age.
Doris was born October 5, 1927, to Irvin F. and Utha Conway Alexander at the home of her maternal grandparents, Thomas Burel and Ollie Belle Conway. She attended Felps elementary school through eighth grade and graduated from Macon High School in 1945 where she studied shorthand and bookkeeping.
After graduation, she was employed by Brown Shoe factory for three weeks when World War II ended; then she was employed by Orscheln Brothers in the International Harvester Farm Machinery offices.
On August 2, 1947, Doris married Harold R. Bond in Moberly. The couple lived on the Alexander Homestead Farm east of Jacksonville until 1952 at which time they purchased their own farm east of Cairo. Throughout that time, she was an active member of Felps Chapel Presbyterian Church.
The family moved into the village of Cairo in 1962 where Harold was Postmaster. Doris was active in the local extension club and school events. In 1960, Doris moved her membership from Felps Chapel to Cairo Baptist Church; and she, Harold and their daughter, Marla, were baptized. She served in organizing and distributing church literature, decorating and design within the church, and worked on any committee that needed help. For many years, she conducted the weekly Sunbeam class for young children. She remained active in that church throughout the remainder of her life until she could no longer participate. Even from her room at Loch Haven, she continued to pray for her friends and her church. She was a founding board officer of the Felps Chapel Cemetery Board and remained a Member Emeritus until her death.
Doris was always ready with a helping hand. She loved her extended family and enjoyed being the hostess for birthdays and anniversaries.
Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marla and Ron Hediger, Columbia; grandson, Aaron Hediger and his wife Cherith of Papillion, Nebraska; granddaughter, Krista Jennings and her husband Eric, Ashland; and three great-granddaughters, Morgan Kelley Hediger, Evelyn Grace Jennings, and Brianne Nicole Jennings. Her sister-in-law, Willie Harris of Marshall, also survives along with four nieces and their families.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, other relatives, and many beloved friends.
Memorial gifts to Cairo Baptist Church, Felps Cemetery, or Loch Haven Care Center are suggested. The family is grateful to the Loch Haven Care Center staff for their diligent and loving care during Doris's time with them.
Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family Saturday, December 28, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cairo Baptist Church. Services honoring and celebrating Doris's life will follow at 11 a.m. She will be interred with her husband at the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery, Jacksonville.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Dec. 26, 2019