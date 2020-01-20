|
Doris Petre, 79, passed away on January 16, 2020 at the Arbors in Moberly, MO. She was born on September 3, 1940 in Sleepy Eye, MN to Clarence Clark and Anna Bachler Clark. She was the third of thirteen children. On September 18, 1959 Doris married Donald "Jack" Petre. The two spent the majority of their lives living in Moberly, where they raised their family.
Doris was an avid, self-taught knitter and loved to be active. She could always be found walking at MACC, where she was well known. Doris was a collector of angels and butterflies. She enjoyed doing puzzles, traveling and spending time with her family. Doris worked in manufacturing for Toastmaster and later for Quaker Oats before her retirement.
Those preceding Doris in death are her parents; her beloved husband, Jack Petre; twin grandsons, Jacob and Matthew Moore; brothers, Harold Clark, Leo Clark and Alan Clark and sister, Arlene Collins.
Doris is survived by her children, Deborah "Debbie" Moore (Mike Kitchen) of Moberly, and Kenny Petre (Jeri) of Ashland; grandchildren, Justin (Beth) Moore of Columbia, MO, Amanda Marquart (Michael) of Waterloo, IA, Amy Moore of Moberly, Lindsey (Tim) Fitzpatrick of Columbia, MO and Carter Petre of Ashland; great grandchildren Gabriel Moore and Logan Moore, Baylee Marquart and Sydney Marquart, Darius Moore-Bennett and Zayden Moore-Rostice and Teagan Fitzpatrick; siblings, Elaine Dalhke, Marvin (Glenda) Clark, Phyllis Menser, Alice (Lloyd) Swetnam, LouAnn (William) Cross, Dennis Clark, Vernon Clark and Florence (Lyndon) Phillips; extended family and friends.
Services celebrating the life of Doris Petre will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65202.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 20, 2020