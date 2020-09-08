Dorothy Greenfield

DOROTHY M. GREENFIELD
Dorothy M. Greenfield 88 of Huntsville, MO died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Boone Hospital with her family at her side. Dorothy was born February 18, 1932 in Moberly, MO to George and Gladys (Woodruff) Cleeton. Dorothy graduated from Moberly High School and attended Missouri Baptist College at Bolivar, MO. Dorothy worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell for many years and made numerous lifelong friendships there. She was a member and faithfully attended Huntsville First Baptist Church, teaching children's Sunday School classes for many years.
She married Robert Greenfield on November 16, 1956 in Huntsville, MO and he survives. Also surviving are a daughter Susan Greenfield of Columbia, MO and a son and daughter-in-law Steven and Charisa Greenfield of Kansas City, MO and two grandchildren Zoey and Zane Greenfield. Also surviving are 8 nephews, one niece, several great nephews, nieces and great-great nephews and nieces. Also surviving are two sisters-in-laws June King of Ladue, MO and Darlene Cleeton of Moberly, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley Neal, brother Bob Cleeton, brother in law Dr. Kenton King, nephew Mike King and her best friend of many years Mary Joe Mansfield.
A private family funeral will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville, MO. A public graveside service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2 pm, at the Huntsville City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Huntsville First Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society
.