Pathway Memorial Funeral Home
411 Union Ave
Moberly, MO 65270
(660) 263-7284

Dortha Ann Spicer

Dortha Ann Spicer Obituary
Dortha Ann Spicer, 90, of Independence, MO, previously of Moberly, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Rosewood Health and Rehab Center. She was born in Boonville, MO on February 24, 1929 to Emmett Wayne Weber and Gorda Ann Arnold Weber.

Dortha attended school in Moberly and was a member of the Jehovah's Witness Church. She worked for McGraw Edison Co, which became Toastmaster, for many years before retiring. Dortha lived in the Moberly area for the majority of her life before moving to Blue Springs, MO in 1996 to live with her brother and his family. She loved being in the kitchen and helping to prepare meals. Dortha also loved to knit, crochet and quilt. Over the years she made many treasured gifts for her entire family.

Those preceding Dortha in death are her parents; her beloved husband and her brother Derral Weber.

Survivors include her sons, Kenneth (JoAnn) Spicer of Kansas City, MO, Randel (Janet) Spicer of Lenexa, KS and Norbert (Josie) Spicer of St. Louis, MO; sister, Laverne Lacy of Moberly, MO; sister-in-law, Patricia Weber of Blue Springs, MO; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.

Services celebrating Dortha's life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Pathway Memorial Funeral Home with interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Dortha's honor are suggested to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
