Dottie J. Vanderbeck, 91, of 533 West End Place, Moberly, MO died March 30, 2020 at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation, in Moberly. She was born on August 12, 1929, to Edward F. Bandel and Minnie M. Alden Bandel of Moberly. Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her brother James C. Bandel on August 16, 1979. Dottie graduated from Moberly High School and Moberly Junior College. She was a member of West Park United Methodist Church. She worked for J.C. Penny as a bookkeeper for several years before she became secretary for the law office of Hulen, Hulen and Tallow. While there, she worked for Gary Tallow and the late Chuck Hulen. Dottie met Charles Victor Vanderbeck, formerly of the area. They were married May 23, 1981, in West Park United Methodist Church. Reverend Harold Henderson conducted the ceremony. Roy Grey and LaDonna McBride served as witnesses. Dottie and Charles lived in Merrillville, Indiana, where Charles taught in East Chicago, Indiana until he retired. In 1985, upon his retirement, they moved to Lady Lake, Florida, Primarily to play golf year round. While in Florida, Dottie and her husband were part of a group of WOBG-TV reporters. They would travel all over the state of Florida finding interesting places to vist, and the results were travelogues, which became a favorite WOBG-TV feature. Dottie had a popular WOBG-TV show featuring her two dogs. She also loved to substitute in the elementary school at Lady Lake. In 1991, Charles died in Florida, was buried in Merrillville, Indiana. Dottie returned to live there, until 2013, when she decided to return to the place of her birth, At 84, she drove from Indiana to Moberly, just on faith that she would find a place to live, and she did! She is survived by several long time friends, LaDonna McBride, Mary Jane Meade, Virgina Boland, Roberta Brockman, Nancy Coy, Anne and Harvey Orscheln. Dottie will be laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery Reverend Cook of West Park United Methodist Church officiating at the graveside service.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 28, 2020