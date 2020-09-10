T. Drew Schauffler, 43, of Fayette, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri.



Drew was born June 26, 1977 in Kirksville, Missouri to Thurlow Schauffler and Carol (Hartsock) Schauffler.



Drew grew up in the Huntsville area, moving recently to Fayette. He was a member of the Sweet Springs Baptist Church. Drew graduated from the University of Missouri in 2003 with his Juris Doctorate. For the next fourteen years, he worked at A W Smith Law Firm.



Even though having free time wasn't something Drew was known for, he was always very involved with his soul mate, Lisa Wiswall and her three boys, Dawson, Logan and Owen. He loved watching them and his nieces and nephews at their sporting events. Drew also enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Michigan State fan since high school. He loved listening to the Rat Pack, especially Frank Sinatra. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Drew is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thurlow and Geraldyne Schauffler; maternal grandparents, Delbert and Caroline Hartsock; cousin, Hannah Hartsock.



Survivors include his parents, Thurlow and Carol Schauffler of Columbia; significant other, Lisa Wiswall and her three sons, Dawson, Logan and Owen of Fayette; sister, Neisha Hairston, husband Casey, their children, Harper, Reid and Maclyn all of Columbia; brother, Shan Schauffler, life partner, Victoria Yates and their children, Annika, Amelia and Jaxson; aunts and uncles; extended family and close friends.



Through his donation and with the help of the Midwest Transplant Network, Drew will be changing the lives of others and his generosity continues to live on.



A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly, Missouri.



Please note that this is open to the public; however, the family will not be in attendance due to personal reasons.



Private services will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Westran Booster Club in memory of Drew Schauffler, 228 Huntsville Ave., Huntsville, MO 65259



and Unfinished Pieces, PO Box 794, Moberly, MO 65270.



