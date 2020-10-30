Edith Elizabeth Reynolds
December 25, 1942 - October 21, 2020
Edith E. Reynolds, age 77, of Olathe, KS, died October 21, 2020 in Overland Park surrounded by family. Services will take place at Overland Park Christian Church on Saturday, November 7 at 2:00pm. Only immediate family will attend the service in person.
For details on viewing the livestream of the service, please go to: http://www.opccdoc.org/digital-funerals/edith-reynolds-celebration-of-life
The family wishes that any donations be sent to The American Heart Association
at https://www.heart.org/
If flowers are being sent for the service, please send to Colleen Allen at: 12290 S. Monroe Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Edith was born December 25, 1942 to Herbert and Bessie Osborne. She grew up in Cairo/Jacksonville, MO and graduated from Cairo High School in 1960. She attended Moberly Area Junior College. In July 1962, Edith married Jimmy Dee Reynolds and moved to Kansas City. She was employed by the Army Corp. of Engineers as a Drafting Technician. Her faith was very important to her and was a member of the Overland Park Christian Church, enjoying volunteering in the video department and more. Edith loved acquiring knowledge, reading about new technology and science, also enjoying sci-fi. She enjoyed the arts, having season tickets with Jimmy at the Theatre. She also loved displaying her daughter's artistic creations proudly. She enjoyed playing cards, and had interests in ceramics, crocheting, sewing, cake decorating, and she served as family historian, documenting our lives through photographs dating back to the 1800's. Edith was a loving mother, always making sure her family had what they needed and much more. And of course, her near bone crushing hugs were always another reminder of her love.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents Bessie and Herbert Osborne and brother Herschel. Edith is survived by her husband Jimmy D. Reynolds of Olathe, KS; a brother Harold Osborn and wife Jay; a sister Martha Lynch; her daughter Cory and husband Quentin Deck; daughter Cathi and husband Allen Bret; daughter Chrystal Reynolds-Stewart; daughter Caryn and husband Chris Burch; daughter Carma and husband Matt Roberts; daughter Colleen and husband Jeff Allen; grandchildren Caleb Inman; Jordan Inman; Kyla Burch; Darion Burch; Natasha Dahl; Rae Ann Roberts; Tristyn Burch; Kali Deck; Kiley Roberts; Audrey Ward; Colby Roberts; Finn Allen; Isabelle Allen; Casey Roberts; Levi Allen; great-grandchildren Liam Burch; Nora Dahl; Everly Burch; Adria Dahl and many more beloved family members.