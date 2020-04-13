|
Edward Dwane Helton, 85 of Moberly went home to the Lord April 6, 2020 at the LaPlata Nursing Home. Ed was born to James N. Helton and Lela B. Vice Helton February 27, 1935 in Adair County. He was a graduate of Brashear High School and after graduation enlisted in the United States Army. He was a Specialist 3 in the Army Artillery from1954 until 1956 and served during the Korean conflict. He was awarded a Good Conduct Medal while serving as the base commander's driver.
On January 11, 1955 he was united in marriage to Cora Lee Rummerfield in Brashear, MO. She was the love of his life for 65 years.
Ed was a mason with Colony 168 Lodge and advanced through several degrees. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoor sports and his family. He also was a beekeeper for several years and sold his "Ben Stung" honey all over the state. Ed had the ability to work on anything and everything. He worked as a parts manager for several years in the Kirksville area for Chevy and Ford dealerships. He also worked at the Thomas Hill Mine and Orscheln Industries in Moberly. After retirement, he kept himself busy with various part-time jobs in the Moberly area.
Those preceding Ed in death are his parents, Jim and Lela Helton; in-laws Raymond Rummerfield and Lula (Pearce) and Glen March.
Ed is survived by his wife Cora of Moberly; daughters, Rhonda Branson of Brashear, Kim and Max Siebuhr of Moberly and son Bryan Helton of Moberly; brother James R. (Johanna) Helton of Holts Summit, MO; grandchildren Christy (Phillip) Mein, Olathe, KS, Cathy (Allan) Cunningham of Aman, Jordan, Ramzie (Melissa) Siebuhr, Columbia, MO; Colby Siebuhr and Dwan Rupple, Jefferson City and Shawn (Laversa) Siebuhr of Columbia; nine great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, sisters in-law and brothers in-law, extended family and friends.
Ed was laid to rest in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 13, 2020