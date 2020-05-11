|
Elmer Dean Howard, 59, of Moberly, MO, died on Saturday, May 9th, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his daughter, Robin Elizabeth Howard-Boyd; son, Parker Dean Howard; granddaughter, Adelyn Elizabeth Boyd and sister, Pamela Gale (Howard) Nauerth.
Elmer was born at the old Woodland Hospital in Moberly, Mo on August 19th, 1960 and was the youngest son to Francis Jefferson Howard and Edith Elizabeth (Willsie) Howard of Clifton Hill, MO.
Those preceding Elmer in death are his parents; his brothers, James Howard and Gary Wayne Howard and his sisters, Barbara Jean Howard, Connie (Howard) Staiger and Patricia Howard.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Robin Howard-Boyd and Todd Boyd of Moberly, MO; his son, Parker Howard of Joplin, MO; his beloved granddaughter, Adelyn Boyd of Moberly, MO; the mother of his children, Vicki (Simpson) Howard of Moberly, MO; brothers, Ronald Howard of Perry, MO and Alvin Howard of CaraBelle, FL; sister, Pamela (Howard) Nauerth of Clifton Hill, MO; extended family and many close friends.
Elmer enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, golfing, socializing with his many friends and family members, woodworking, cheering on his favorite sports teams and spoiling his granddaughter, Adelyn. He was a hard-working, outspoken and friendly man who was proud of his children. Elmer will be greatly missed.
A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held in his honor at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. At noon, guests will be welcomed to share memories and/or stories.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on May 11, 2020