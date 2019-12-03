|
Emma Mayo, 82, of Huntsville, died Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born January 26, 1937,in Evansville, MO to Sam and Irene (Newman) Embree.
Emma married Gordon Mayo March 23, 1979 in Moberly, and he survives of the home. Also surviving are her children Curtis Martin of Moberly, Teresa Webb and her husband Kevin of LaPlata, MO, and Dennis Martin of Clark, MO, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a brother Dwight Embree and his wife Jan of Lathrope, MO, two sisters Helen Utterback of Hannibal, MO and Shirley Sulsing and her husband Fletcher of Moberly, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters Fae Herndon, Dorothy Simpson and Florene Holder, and three brothers Newman, Sam, and Franklin Embree.
Emma loved spending time with her family and friends. She also loved to read a good romance novel; playing Yahtzee and collecting dolls.
Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation which will be Friday December 6, 2019, 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Services honoring and celebrating Emma's life will follow at 10:30 AM. Committal prayer and burial will be held in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Dec. 3, 2019