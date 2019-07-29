|
Eric Wayne Prather, 49, of Cairo, MO passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home. Eric was born September 6, 1969 in Columbia, MO to Billy and Glenda (Briscoe) Prather. Eric was a lifelong member of the Moberly and Cairo communities. He graduated from Northeast R-IV High School; after which he began working for 3M Columbia. He then went on to work for Wilson Trailer and Vest Fiber.
Eric was a master chef on the BBQ grill, taking pride in his specialty, BBQ wings. He was an avid NASCAR enthusiast and loved his Sunday football games. Eric also enjoyed hunting and fishing. However, his real joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Eric is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Herman and Myrtle Prather and maternal grandmother, Mary Briscoe.
Survivors include his parents, Billy and Glenda Prather of Cairo, MO; special friend, Stephanie White of Cairo, MO; children, Kelsey Prather of Moberly, MO, Richard Richardson of Higbee, MO, Amanda Clary of Cairo, MO and Cheyenne (Aubrey) Arends of Higbee, MO; grandchildren, Jayden and Kaeson Prather of Moberly, MO and Natalie, Kaylee and Eli Pennington all of Cairo, MO; maternal grandfather, Robert R. Briscoe of Moberly, MO; siblings, Paul (Heather) Prather of Ashland, MO and Tommy Prather of Cairo, MO; nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
Services celebrating Eric's life will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. ?Memorial contributions in Eric's honor are appreciated to an Education Fund for Eric's grandchildren c/o Bank of Cairo and Moberly, P O Box 547, Moberly, MO 65270.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 29, 2019