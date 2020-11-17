On Friday November 6th, 2020 at approximately 10:01 pm, Eva Elizabeth Lavon Gravitt Davis passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus, her Savior. While she will be deeply missed, we take great comfort in knowing that she is now out of pain and residing in her eternal home in heaven surrounded by many family members and friends who have gone before her.
She will be deeply missed. She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Raymond Davis, her daughters and son-in-law's; Twila & Ed Conner, Melinda & Sonar Boz, Cheryl & Brian Matthews and Vicki Keith. Her Grandchildren; Nathan & Tina Embree, Thomas & Ellie Ray, Ashley & Brandon Singh, Alexandria & Jason Stom, Tiffany Matthews, Ellie & Zander Copeland and Courtney Velasquez. Great grandchildren: Jaiden & Emmy Embree, Ella Burgess, Robert Humphreys, Edgar & Tobias Ray, Sadie, Aiden and Kaleb & Eva Jean Singh.
Eve was born in Moberly, Missouri on Sept. 21st, 1942. She grew up on Pearidge Road and attended school in Huntsville until moving to Moberly in her junior year where she attended Moberly Junior College. She married Ray Davis on Feb. 12th, 1965. Their 1st few years of marriage were spent in California. They moved to Georgia where they resided from 1968-1976 after which they returned to California where they lived until 2019.
Most of the early years were spent at home raising the girls but as they grew up, she found her way into the workplace. Eve went to work for Schlage Electronics in Santa Clara where she eventually rose to senior management, she stayed for 12 years and retired early. She always looked forward to her yearly trips back home to Moberly. Eve was such a unique person; she could weave a story much like her dad and had a sense of humor that could bring out the "belly laughs". She taught her children to be strong in the face of trials and that God would always bring you through the tough times. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, crafts and reading but her greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. In her later years, Eve suffered from diabetes, breast cancer and a heart condition. Eve & Ray retired and moved to Oregon in September of 2019 to be near her daughter Cheryl and grandchildren. She was a wonderful and extremely generous woman who genuinely loved and cared for her family and friends. Eve helped many many people throughout her life. She always thought of her friends more as family - Our loss is heaven's gain – we will miss her deeply.
Services celebrating Eva's life will be held Saturday, November 21st at 1:00pm at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 20th at the funeral home from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
Memorial contributions in Eva's honor are appreciated to the American Diabetes Association
, 2833-B East Battlefield, Suite 100, Springfield, MO 65804.
Condolences may be shared online at pathwaymemorial.com
