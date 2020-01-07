|
|
Eva Lorene Roberts-Fowlkes, 96, of Moberly, passed away, Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born May 23, 1923 in Laclede, MO to Sylvan and Leatha (Myers) Sears.
Eva married J.C. Roberts on July 3, 1941 in Moberly and he preceded her in death on October 10, 1995. She later married Joseph Fowlkes and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers; J.D., Leslie and Robert and two sisters, Donavie Knox and Janice Cruse.
Survivors include her children, Dennis Roberts of Moberly, Kenneth Roberts and wife Frieda of Florida and Jerry Roberts and wife Sandra of Huntsville, MO, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a brother, Kenneth Sears and a foster daughter, Pam Bernand all of Moberly and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eva was a longtime member and Sunday school teacher at the Sweet Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, needlework and traveling.
Visitation, Friday, January 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 11:30. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 7, 2020