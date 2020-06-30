Fred Hulett

Fred Laverne Hulett, 90, of Salisbury, Missouri, passed away early Friday morning June 27, 2020 in Mexico, Missouri. He was the fourth child born to Matt and Minnie Esther (Leathers) Hulett in northeast Chariton County Missouri, near Hubbard.



Attending the first six grades at Barnes School, he graduated from Thomas Hill High School in 1947 and began farming with his father and brother. He married Wilmoth Milam on September 1, 1949, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage before her passing on February 2, 2015. Fred was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 serving in Korea before being honorably discharged in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Returning home, he resumed farming with his father. He worked at the International Harvester proving grounds near Darksville testing construction equipment until it closed and also for Associated Electric at Thomas Hill for ten years before resuming full time farming. He was an active member of Kaseyville Baptist Church prior to moving to Salisbury in 1996 where he joined the First Baptist Church. He was kindly and considerate of others.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents; wife Wilmoth; brother Otis Hulett; sisters Bernice Epperly and Hope Roy; son-in-law Joe Burkett; in-laws Welden and Virginia Milam; Wayne and Flossie Milam; Elaine Buck; Richard Epperly and Harold Roy.



He is survived by son Ken Hulett and his wife Connie of Pilot Grove; daughters Kendra Huffman and her husband Glen of Pilot Grove, and Karen Burkett of Harlingen, Texas; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury with burial following in the Clifton Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 -7 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home.



Memorials are suggested to the Clifton Hill Cemetery Association.



