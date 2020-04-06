|
|
Frederick Albert Ward better known as simply Fred passed away on March 21 2020 at St Joseph Hospital in Lake St louis. By his side was his son Thomas and grandson Vincent.
He was 80 years old.
Some of you may remember Fred as the director of the ambulance service here in Randolph County and others perhaps as the Physical Therapist that helped you or perhaps
your mom or dad.
In fact, one of his first accomplishments was to petition the folks of Randolph County to change the ambulance service from a privately owned service to a county tax supported organization.
The populous agreed and thus the Randolph County Ambulance District was formed.
Shortly after this, Fred was encouraged to run for Randolph County Coroner and much to his surprise, he won the election. He would go on to serve as coroner for eight consecutive 4- year terms from 1973-1998.
During his tenure as coroner, he worked with our states legislators to improve the laws that govern coroners state wide.
Fred went on to become County Commissioner from 1999 to 2002. As Presiding Commissioner, he was a guiding force in the construction of the Justice Center and the development of the
Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. He was also influential in gaining voter approval for the enhanced 9-1-1 system for county residents.
As a young man Fred was able to leave high school early in order to join the Army. This is where he became a Medical Corpsman thus igniting his passion for helping those in need.
Fred would go on later to become a physical therapist.
In 1974 Fred would graduate from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy.
Working as a PT, Fred developed a soft spot for working with our elderly. Through his experiences as a PT Fred developed a series of educational video tapes on restorative care.
These tapes would be used to educate RN's and LPN's on the proper techniques needed for handling and moving patients needing assistance in performing daily activities.
Fred would go on to create three different tools used in restorative care that would result in holding of 3 US patents.
Some of Fred's other notable accomplishments include,
Moberly Sunrise Kiwanis Club President 1982-84
Optimist Club President 1995-97
Northeast R-IV Rural Fire Association President 1982-84, 1992-94
and on the Board of Directors 1980-2002
Appointed by Governor Carnahan to the Missouri County Employees Retirement Fund Board of Directors 1994-2002 and President 1996-98
Law Enforcement Officer of the Year 1996
Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners President 1994 and 1995
Board of Directors 1986-1998
State Training Commission 1988- 1997
As the old saying goes " behind every successful man is a strong woman" and his life story is a true example of this. Fred credits his success and accomplishments to the love of his life,
his wife of 53 years Brenda. He was quick to say it was her support and encouragement that was the foundation of his success.
His son will always remember him as a gentle, peaceful man whose only wish was for those around him to be happy.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Marie, his sisters AnnMarie and Harriet, his older brother Walt and sadly his wife Brenda.
He is survived by his son Thomas Glen Ward of Warrenton and his grandson Vincent Thomas Ward of Springfield Il and his two brothers Bob and David in Massachusetts.
Private Services for Fred will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left online at pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 6, 2020