Gaylord James "Jim" Russell, 76, of Moberly, MO passed away December 26, 2019 at The Arbors in Moberly.
Jim was born October 20, 1943 in Burlington, IA to Gaylord and Minnie Freeburg Russell. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1962. Following graduation, he married Eva Ferrel. Although they later separated, they shared two children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eva remained a constant source of comfort to Jim during his final illness.
Jim worked many years as an engineer for ACCO in Iowa and Orscheln Products and Dura Manufacturing in Moberly, MO. After retiring, he enjoyed his hobby of woodworking, and making furniture for family members. He also spent many hours on another favorite hobby, restoring classic cars. Those cars were his pride and joy! He took them to car shows every weekend during the summers, where he met and made a lot of friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Russell.
He is survived by his children, Jacqueline Barron (Jamie Searcy) of Renick, Michael Russell (Dawn) of Callahan, FL; grandchildren, Ashley Ferguson (Aaron) of Moberly, Joshua Barron and Nickolas Russell of Columbia, Zachary Russell (Taylor) of Hannibal, MO, Joseph and Noah Russell, Mindy Williams (Chris) of Callahan, FL and Justin Dwight of San Jose, CA; eleven great-grandsons, and a sister, Esther Snelling, Fairfield, IA.
Services for Jim will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly followed by inurnment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions in honor of Jim would be appreciated to , C/O Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Dec. 30, 2019