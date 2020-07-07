George Anthony Gruenloh, 73, of Cairo, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Mr. Gruenloh was born February 22, 1947 in Florissant, Missouri to Joseph Anthony Gruenloh and Ethel Marie Ebbesmeyer Gruenloh. On April 5, 1975 he married Sylvia Rosa Pearson in Florissant. In 1974 they moved their family to Cairo where they raised their family and worked their family farm.
George is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Sylvia; his brother Robert "Bob" Gruenloh and his sister Marilyn Gruenloh.
He leaves behind his children; David (Helen) Terrill of Cairo, Tiffany (Deryl) Gosseen of Wellsville, Angela (Jeff) Rice of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Stanley, Alisha, Trenton and Ethan Stevens all of Cairo, Sadie and Della Gosseen of Wellsville and Natalie Rice of Olathe, KS; Siblings, Ethel Hoesli, Patricia (Roger) Korando, Joseph (Dolores) Gruenloh all of Florissant and Leann (Carl) Scibetta of St. Charles; extended family and many good friends.
George was a faithful member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Moberly. He enjoyed playing both croquet and badminton when he was younger and was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan! After much initial distaste, he found he really liked using the ipad gifted to him by his children. It brought him both news and entertainment. George and Sylvia enjoyed sitting side by side and competing with each other at various games. However, his favorite pastime was sitting outside and visiting with family and friends over a beer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Moberly, followed by interment at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Due to social distancing restrictions please note that graveside services will be private and for family only. Everyone's understanding is appreciated. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly with a rosary at the conclusion of the evening.
Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, 5354 E. 2nd Street. Suite 201 Long Beach, CA 90803 or www.curearthritis.org
Please specify you want your donation to go to Juvenile Arthritis. George and Sylvia's granddaughter Natalie has been diagnosed with Juvenile Arthritis. They both prayed for a cure, and this Foundation is working towards that.
Condolences may be shared online at pathwaymemorial.com
.