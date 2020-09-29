Gerald King

Gerald Richard King, 81, of Moberly, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home.
Gerald was born November 19, 1939 to Elmer Elwood King and Irma L. (Willets) King.
He was born and raised in New Boston, Illinois where he graduated. In 1968, he married Anna May Newton in Joy, Illinois. He was a lifetime member of the New Boston Masonic Lodge #59. The two spent half their life in the New Boston area, moving to the Randolph County area in 1978. There he worked for Central Soya as a production supervisor and attended the Mount Airy Church in Madison, Missouri. In his free time, Gerald loved to travel. He was also very fond of watching tow boats on the Mississippi River.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Irma; sister, Lois Russell; brother-in-laws, Floyd Russell and Harley Curtis; sisters-in-law, Wanda Beverland and Norma West and nephew, Jerry Russell.
Survivors include his wife, Anna; sons, Barry Nelson of New Boston, Illinois, Virgil King of Nebraska and Daniel King of Moberly, Missouri; one grandson; nine granddaughters; ten great grandchildren; sister, Janice Curtis of New Boston, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Ethel Proctor and Mary Nordbrock; and brothers-in-law, Charles and Jodie Newton of Rosetti, Missouri and Donald Newton of Iowa; nieces nephews, extended family and close friends.
Graveside services celebrating Gerald Richard King's life will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Moberly, Missouri.
Condolences may be shared online at www.pathwaymemorial.com
. ?Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.